InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] opened at $26.79 and closed at $26.01 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] had 1.9 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.06 during that period and INMD managed to take a rebound to 58.76 in the last 52 weeks.

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding InMode Ltd. [INMD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for InMode Ltd. [INMD] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of InMode Ltd. [INMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for InMode Ltd. [INMD] sitting at 22.70% and its Gross Margin at 87.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.00. These measurements indicate that InMode Ltd. [INMD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 52.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 55.57. Its Return on Equity is 41.70%, and its Return on Assets is 30.00%. These metrics all suggest that InMode Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.98 and P/E Ratio of 15.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] has 35.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 885.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 58.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InMode Ltd. [INMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InMode Ltd. [INMD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.