Innoviva Inc.[INVA] stock saw a move by 1.04% on Wednesday, touching 539868.0. Based on the recent volume, Innoviva Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INVA shares recorded 106.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Innoviva Inc. [INVA] stock could reach median target price of $13.50.

Innoviva Inc. [INVA] stock additionally went down by -1.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 12.78% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INVA stock is set at -6.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INVA shares showcased 14.65% increase. INVA saw 15.35 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ:INVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Innoviva Inc. [INVA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give INVA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.02, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Innoviva Inc. [INVA] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Innoviva Inc. [INVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Innoviva Inc. [INVA] sitting at 95.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 66.40. These measurements indicate that Innoviva Inc. [INVA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 39.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.64. Its Return on Equity is 63.70%, and its Return on Assets is 26.70%. These metrics all suggest that Innoviva Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Innoviva Inc. [INVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Innoviva Inc. [INVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.24 and P/E Ratio of 8.22. These metrics all suggest that Innoviva Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Innoviva Inc. [INVA] has 106.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.58 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Innoviva Inc. [INVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Innoviva Inc. [INVA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.