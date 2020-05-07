Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] took an downward turn with a change of -4.62%, trading at the price of $17.55 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 588420.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 822.41K shares for that time period. ITCI monthly volatility recorded 6.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.48%. PS value for ITCI stocks is 21188.85 with PB recorded at 5.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:ITCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ITCI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.54, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.46. Its Return on Equity is -61.10%, and its Return on Assets is -49.90%. These metrics suggest that this Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14,674.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] has 69.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.75 to 43.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 160.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 6.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. [ITCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.