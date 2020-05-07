Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] took an upward turn with a change of 13.68%, trading at the price of $10.39 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Camping World Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.58M shares for that time period. CWH monthly volatility recorded 11.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.91%. PS value for CWH stocks is 0.20.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CWH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CWH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.39, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.73. Its Return on Equity is -728.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Camping World Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.80.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has 95.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 988.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.40 to 16.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 205.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.54, which indicates that it is 10.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] a Reliable Buy?

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.