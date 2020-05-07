NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] shares went lower by -2.93% from its previous closing of 6.14, now trading at the price of $5.96, also subtracting -0.18 points. Is DNOW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DNOW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 108.91M float and a -8.87% run over in the last seven days. DNOW share price has been hovering between 15.37 and 4.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding NOW Inc. [DNOW] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DNOW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.96, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NOW Inc. [DNOW] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NOW Inc. [DNOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NOW Inc. [DNOW] sitting at -2.80% and its Gross Margin at 19.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.66. Its Return on Equity is -7.90%, and its Return on Assets is -5.40%. These metrics suggest that this NOW Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.46.

NOW Inc. [DNOW] has 114.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 683.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.05 to 15.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 8.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NOW Inc. [DNOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NOW Inc. [DNOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.