Ovid Therapeutics Inc.[OVID] stock saw a move by -4.62% on Wednesday, touching 867292.0. Based on the recent volume, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OVID shares recorded 60.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] stock additionally went down by -3.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 28.67% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OVID stock is set at 94.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OVID shares showcased 30.04% increase. OVID saw 5.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.53 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OVID]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVID an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.51, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -111.11. Its Return on Equity is -119.30%, and its Return on Assets is -99.50%. These metrics suggest that this Ovid Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.80. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.24.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] has 60.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 220.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.53 to 5.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 129.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.