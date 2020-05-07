RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBL] gained by 4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. RumbleON Inc. represents 49.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 27.33M with the latest information.

The RumbleON Inc. traded at the price of $0.57 with 27.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RMBL shares recorded 1.72M.

RumbleON Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to RumbleON Inc. [RMBL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RMBL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.59, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RumbleON Inc. [RMBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] sitting at -4.00% and its Gross Margin at 6.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] has 49.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 5.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 281.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.24. This RSI suggests that RumbleON Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] a Reliable Buy?

RumbleON Inc. [RMBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.