Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] opened at $5.00 and closed at $4.46 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.13% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] had 576139.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.17 during that period and WBT managed to take a rebound to 19.81 in the last 52 weeks.

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Welbilt Inc. [WBT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.10, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WBT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 570.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 566.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has 148.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 663.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 19.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 13.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welbilt Inc. [WBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welbilt Inc. [WBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.