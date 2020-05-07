ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] opened at $1.83 and closed at $1.67 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 89.22% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.16.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] had 41.33 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 703.47K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.41%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.90%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.13 during that period and IO managed to take a rebound to 11.51 in the last 52 weeks.

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding ION Geophysical Corporation [IO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IO an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.05, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] sitting at -14.00% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.32. Its Return on Equity is 199.30%, and its Return on Assets is -19.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.59.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] has 18.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 11.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 179.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.36, which indicates that it is 21.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.79. This RSI suggests that ION Geophysical Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ION Geophysical Corporation [IO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.