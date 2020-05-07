J.Jill Inc.[JILL] stock saw a move by 7.62% on Wednesday, touching 3.67 million. Based on the recent volume, J.Jill Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JILL shares recorded 47.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that J.Jill Inc. [JILL] stock could reach median target price of $0.75.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] stock additionally went down by -3.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JILL stock is set at -91.70% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JILL shares showcased -77.69% decrease. JILL saw 5.49 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.31 compared to high within the same period of time.

J.Jill Inc. [NYSE:JILL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For J.Jill Inc. [JILL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JILL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J.Jill Inc. [JILL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of J.Jill Inc. [JILL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J.Jill Inc. [JILL] sitting at -9.00% and its Gross Margin at 62.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -27.82. Its Return on Equity is -63.00%, and its Return on Assets is -11.90%. These metrics suggest that this J.Jill Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,236.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,126.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37.

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] has 47.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.31 to 5.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J.Jill Inc. [JILL] a Reliable Buy?

J.Jill Inc. [JILL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.