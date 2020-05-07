Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE: KTB] shares went lower by -7.63% from its previous closing of 19.66, now trading at the price of $18.16, also subtracting -1.5 points. Is KTB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KTB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 52.54M float and a -7.00% run over in the last seven days. KTB share price has been hovering between 43.24 and 12.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE:KTB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KTB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.16, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.66.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] sitting at 6.60% and its Gross Margin at 39.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00. Its Return on Equity is 21.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Kontoor Brands Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,450.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,397.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 10.76. These metrics all suggest that Kontoor Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has 56.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.90 to 43.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.