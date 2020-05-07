LendingClub Corporation [LC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.89 after LC shares went down by -11.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to LendingClub Corporation [LC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.89, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LendingClub Corporation [LC] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LendingClub Corporation [LC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LendingClub Corporation [LC] sitting at -3.10% and its Gross Margin at 75.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.50. Its Return on Equity is -3.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.00%. These metrics suggest that this LendingClub Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] has 73.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 434.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 18.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 10.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LendingClub Corporation [LC] a Reliable Buy?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.