Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] took an upward turn with a change of 11.05%, trading at the price of $0.95 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 837.60K shares for that time period. LCTX monthly volatility recorded 9.65%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.15%. PS value for LCTX stocks is 42.36 with PB recorded at 1.27.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LCTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.96, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 88.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -33.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.01. Its Return on Equity is -8.90%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. These metrics suggest that this Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 61.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has 155.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 148.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 13.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.