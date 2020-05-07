Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] took an upward turn with a change of 11.13%, trading at the price of $0.69 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lipocine Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.24M shares for that time period. LPCN monthly volatility recorded 7.68%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.13%. PS value for LPCN stocks is 151.84 with PB recorded at 2.97.

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Lipocine Inc. [LPCN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPCN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.69, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -77.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -98.31. Its Return on Equity is -143.70%, and its Return on Assets is -65.30%. These metrics suggest that this Lipocine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 89.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -3.65. Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.30.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has 48.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 3.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.08, which indicates that it is 7.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.36. This RSI suggests that Lipocine Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lipocine Inc. [LPCN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.