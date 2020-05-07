LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ: LIVX] stock went up by 18.60% or 0.56 points up from its previous closing price of 3.01. The stock reached $3.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LIVX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.38% in the period of the last 7 days.

LIVX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.02, at one point touching $2.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -31.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.19 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -37.29% after the recent low of 0.72.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [NASDAQ:LIVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LIVX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.52, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -91.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -113.00. Its Return on Assets is -71.50%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 183.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 158.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 29.72.

LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] has 49.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 149.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 5.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 395.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.82. This RSI suggests that LiveXLive Media Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. [LIVX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.