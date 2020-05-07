Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] saw a change by 40.82% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.20. The company is holding 47.38M shares with keeping 33.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 113.75% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -37.13%, trading +87.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 47.38M shares valued at 738797.0 were bought and sold.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [NASDAQ:TUSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TUSK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.19, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $1.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] sitting at -20.60% and its Gross Margin at 13.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.29. Its Return on Equity is -10.80%, and its Return on Assets is -7.40%. These metrics suggest that this Mammoth Energy Services Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] has 47.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.56 to 14.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 10.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.11. This RSI suggests that Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. [TUSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.