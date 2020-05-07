MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] dipped by -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. MannKind Corporation represents 221.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 292.62M with the latest information.

The MannKind Corporation traded at the price of $1.32 with 2.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MNKD shares recorded 2.48M.

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For MannKind Corporation [MNKD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.32, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MannKind Corporation [MNKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MannKind Corporation [MNKD] sitting at -65.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 137.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] has 221.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 292.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 1.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 8.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MannKind Corporation [MNKD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MannKind Corporation [MNKD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.