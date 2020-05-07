Matador Resources Company[MTDR] stock saw a move by 5.88% on Wednesday, touching 1.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Matador Resources Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MTDR shares recorded 126.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock additionally went down by -4.78% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 137.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MTDR stock is set at -66.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by -57.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MTDR shares showcased -57.35% decrease. MTDR saw 21.19 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Matador Resources Company [MTDR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.75, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 26.90% and its Gross Margin at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 3.41. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 126.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 806.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 508.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.76, which indicates that it is 24.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.20. This RSI suggests that Matador Resources Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.