Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] took an upward turn with a change of 12.83%, trading at the price of $14.65 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 753.64K shares for that time period. VIVO monthly volatility recorded 7.11%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.94%. PS value for VIVO stocks is 3.22 with PB recorded at 3.18.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIVO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.65, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.01. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Meridian Bioscience Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 32.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] has 43.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 634.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.51 to 13.31. At its current price, it has moved up by 10.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 7.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.46. This RSI suggests that Meridian Bioscience Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.