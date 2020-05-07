The share price of Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE: NR] inclined by $1.30, presently trading at $1.30. The company’s shares saw 100.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.65 recorded on 05/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 72.64%, while additionally dropping -82.64% during the last 12 months. Newpark Resources Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.2% increase from the current trading price.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NYSE:NR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.30, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. [NR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.78. Its Return on Equity is -2.30%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Newpark Resources Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.79.

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] has 111.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 145.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 8.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.93, which indicates that it is 22.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc. [NR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.