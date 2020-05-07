NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] shares went higher by 9.09% from its previous closing of 2.20, now trading at the price of $2.40, also adding 0.2 points. Is NEX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 613024.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NEX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 208.30M float and a -14.40% run over in the last seven days. NEX share price has been hovering between 10.80 and 1.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] has 213.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 470.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 10.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] a Reliable Buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.