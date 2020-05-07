Noodles & Company [NDLS] took an downward turn with a change of -0.65%, trading at the price of $4.59 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 547820.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Noodles & Company shares have an average trading volume of 477.58K shares for that time period. NDLS monthly volatility recorded 10.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.55%. PS value for NDLS stocks is 0.52 with PB recorded at 4.02.

Noodles & Company [NASDAQ:NDLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Noodles & Company [NDLS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NDLS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.58, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Noodles & Company [NDLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noodles & Company [NDLS] sitting at 1.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80. Its Return on Equity is 3.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Noodles & Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noodles & Company [NDLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 573.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 525.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Noodles & Company [NDLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.29 and P/E Ratio of 130.11. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Noodles & Company [NDLS] has 51.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 238.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.14 to 9.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noodles & Company [NDLS] a Reliable Buy?

Noodles & Company [NDLS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.