The share price of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] inclined by $27.44, presently trading at $32.33. The company’s shares saw 162.78% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.31 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NUS fall by -5.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 33.08 compared to +3.69 of all time high it touched on 05/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 31.99%, while additionally dropping -50.54% during the last 12 months. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $29.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -3.33% decrease from the current trading price.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.40, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 76.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.07. Its Return on Equity is 20.60%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.88 and P/E Ratio of 10.44. These metrics all suggest that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has 56.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.31 to 58.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 4.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.29. This RSI suggests that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.