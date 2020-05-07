O-I Glass Inc. [OI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company has a current value of $6.93 after OI shares went down by -6.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Cyclical stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

O-I Glass Inc. [NYSE:OI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding O-I Glass Inc. [OI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OI an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for O-I Glass Inc. [OI] is sitting at 2.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. [OI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for O-I Glass Inc. [OI] sitting at 0.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.61. Its Return on Equity is -60.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.00%. These metrics suggest that this O-I Glass Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,233.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,193.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.57.

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] has 158.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.30 to 18.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 7.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is O-I Glass Inc. [OI] a Reliable Buy?

O-I Glass Inc. [OI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.