The share price of Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE: OCN] inclined by $0.39, presently trading at $0.36. The company’s shares saw 28.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.28 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OCN fall by -21.67% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4599 compared to -0.0997 of all time high it touched on 04/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -9.70%, while additionally dropping -80.94% during the last 12 months. Ocwen Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.64% increase from the current trading price.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at 29.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.77. Its Return on Equity is -32.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Ocwen Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,207.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,910.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.04. Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.93.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has 140.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 11.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.