On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $0.90 after ONDK shares went down by -14.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

On Deck Capital Inc. [NYSE:ONDK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ONDK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.90, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.66. Its Return on Equity is 10.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ONDK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 311.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 311.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.13.

On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] has 64.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.54 to 4.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 19.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc. [ONDK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.