Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] took an downward turn with a change of -2.51%, trading at the price of $0.48 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 475681.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Oragenics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.28M shares for that time period. OGEN monthly volatility recorded 13.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 21.86%.

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OGEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.48, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.27. Its Return on Equity is -95.00%, and its Return on Assets is -61.30%. These metrics suggest that this Oragenics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.37. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has 46.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.27, which indicates that it is 21.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.