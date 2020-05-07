OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] dipped by -2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $15.85 price per share at the time. OraSure Technologies Inc. represents 66.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.08B with the latest information.

The OraSure Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $15.85 with 546356.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OSUR shares recorded 1.03M.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OSUR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.87, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 61.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that OraSure Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.92 and P/E Ratio of 59.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has 66.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 16.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 203.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 7.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.