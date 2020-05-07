Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] stock went down by -15.28% or -0.08 points down from its previous closing price of 0.58. The stock reached $0.50 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PACD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.33% in the period of the last 7 days.

PACD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.6097, at one point touching $0.49. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -96.78%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.35 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -96.60% after the recent low of 0.35.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 0.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -9.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.18. Its Return on Equity is -40.90%, and its Return on Assets is -22.00%. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 78.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.99, which indicates that it is 21.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.