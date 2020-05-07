Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] took an upward turn with a change of 1.64%, trading at the price of $9.27 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 440748.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 611.44K shares for that time period. PARR monthly volatility recorded 10.80%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.32%. PS value for PARR stocks is 0.09 with PB recorded at 0.72.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PARR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.24, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.22. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PARR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 261.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 146.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] has 55.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 502.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.72 to 25.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 11.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. [PARR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.