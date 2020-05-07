Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] saw a change by 2.85% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.89. The company is holding 101.92M shares with keeping 96.08M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 15.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -90.24% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -66.16%, trading +15.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 101.92M shares valued at 649767.0 were bought and sold.

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BTU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.90, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 20.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.94. Its Return on Equity is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BTU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.88.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has 101.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 286.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.51 to 29.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.