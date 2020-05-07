Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] took an upward turn with a change of 3.64%, trading at the price of $1.14 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have an average trading volume of 3.41M shares for that time period. PEI monthly volatility recorded 18.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.80%. PS value for PEI stocks is 0.25 with PB recorded at 0.21.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEI an Sell rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.56. Its Return on Equity is -8.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 409.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 398.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.94.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has 73.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 84.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 7.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 19.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.