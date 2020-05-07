Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] stock went up by 2.28% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 2.19. The stock reached $2.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PHIO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 18.52% in the period of the last 7 days.

PHIO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.59, at one point touching $2.21. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -92.01%. The 52-week high currently stands at 28.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -91.33% after the recent low of 1.60.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give PHIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.24, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -90.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -90.27. Its Return on Equity is -102.60%, and its Return on Assets is -81.20%. These metrics suggest that this Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 60.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has 2.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.60 to 28.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 13.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.