QuinStreet Inc. [NASDAQ: QNST] shares went higher by 7.48% from its previous closing of 9.83, now trading at the price of $10.56, also adding 0.73 points. Is QNST stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 476320.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of QNST shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 46.85M float and a -4.93% run over in the last seven days. QNST share price has been hovering between 17.13 and 5.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

QuinStreet Inc. [NASDAQ:QNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to QuinStreet Inc. [QNST], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QNST an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.57, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] sitting at 1.10% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.67. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this QuinStreet Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74. QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 79.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] has 52.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 516.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.76 to 17.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 4.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] a Reliable Buy?

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.