Quotient Technology Inc.[QUOT] stock saw a move by -6.82% on Wednesday, touching 1.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Quotient Technology Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of QUOT shares recorded 95.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] stock could reach median target price of $10.50.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] stock additionally went down by -17.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of QUOT stock is set at -37.66% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, QUOT shares showcased -32.77% decrease. QUOT saw 11.99 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE:QUOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.01, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $5.20 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] sitting at -6.00% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.46. Its Return on Equity is -12.10%, and its Return on Assets is -6.20%. These metrics suggest that this Quotient Technology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.25.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has 95.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 571.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.55 to 11.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 6.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.