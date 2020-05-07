Rambus Inc. [RMBS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $15.27 after RMBS shares went up by 5.24% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Rambus Inc. [RMBS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Rambus Inc. [RMBS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] sitting at -46.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.70. Its Return on Equity is -9.30%, and its Return on Assets is -6.90%. These metrics suggest that this Rambus Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.09.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has 114.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.01 to 16.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 6.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rambus Inc. [RMBS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rambus Inc. [RMBS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.