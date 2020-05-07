Range Resources Corporation [RRC] took an upward turn with a change of 2.23%, trading at the price of $5.97 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Range Resources Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 14.57M shares for that time period. RRC monthly volatility recorded 12.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.37%. PS value for RRC stocks is 0.55 with PB recorded at 0.58.

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Range Resources Corporation [RRC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give RRC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.99, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.51.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 136.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has 245.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 9.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 270.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.70, which indicates that it is 10.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.18. This RSI suggests that Range Resources Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Range Resources Corporation [RRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Range Resources Corporation [RRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.