Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] dipped by -11.97% on the last trading session, reaching $5.00 price per share at the time. Retail Properties of America Inc. represents 225.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.13B with the latest information.

The Retail Properties of America Inc. traded at the price of $5.00 with 1.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RPAI shares recorded 2.78M.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.95. Its Return on Equity is 1.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics suggest that this Retail Properties of America Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.34 and P/E Ratio of 34.08. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has 225.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 9.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.