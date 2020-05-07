Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] saw a change by 6.84% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.84. The company is holding 34.25M shares with keeping 8.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 687.38% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -2.81% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.46%, trading +400.57% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 34.25M shares valued at 1.58 million were bought and sold.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [AMEX:RVP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RVP an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.53.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] sitting at 6.90% and its Gross Margin at 33.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.64. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.60%. These metrics all suggest that Retractable Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.33 and P/E Ratio of 64.71. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] has 34.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 165.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 4.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 687.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 24.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.39. This RSI suggests that Retractable Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. [RVP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.