Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.[RIGL] stock saw a move by -7.65% on Wednesday, touching 2.07 million. Based on the recent volume, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RIGL shares recorded 176.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] stock additionally went down by -0.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RIGL stock is set at -21.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RIGL shares showcased -15.81% decrease. RIGL saw 3.10 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 98.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -69.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.42. Its Return on Equity is -90.30%, and its Return on Assets is -42.30%. These metrics suggest that this Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.68.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has 176.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 319.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 3.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 11.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.