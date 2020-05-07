Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] shares went lower by -3.44% from its previous closing of 13.08, now trading at the price of $12.63, also subtracting -0.45 points. Is RAD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RAD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.25M float and a -19.55% run over in the last seven days. RAD share price has been hovering between 23.88 and 5.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give RAD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.63, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at 0.70% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.42. Its Return on Equity is -49.10%, and its Return on Assets is -4.40%. These metrics suggest that this Rite Aid Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 934.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 860.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.42.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 57.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 726.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 6.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.