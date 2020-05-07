RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] dipped by -5.62% on the last trading session, reaching $7.73 price per share at the time. RLJ Lodging Trust represents 177.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.37B with the latest information.

The RLJ Lodging Trust traded at the price of $7.73 with 2.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RLJ shares recorded 3.04M.

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RLJ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.73, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.35. Its Return on Equity is 3.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics suggest that this RLJ Lodging Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.60 and P/E Ratio of 13.02. These metrics all suggest that RLJ Lodging Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has 177.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.88 to 19.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 8.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] a Reliable Buy?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.