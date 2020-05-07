Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.62 after SEEL shares went up by 9.82% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEEL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.62, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,163.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3,996.49. Its Return on Assets is -410.60%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.96.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has 50.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 3.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 19.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.