Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] gained by 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $0.53 price per share at the time. Senseonics Holdings Inc. represents 215.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 115.31M with the latest information.

The Senseonics Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $0.53 with 1.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SENS shares recorded 2.53M.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SENS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.53, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.40 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -91.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -195.45. Its Return on Equity is -609.60%, and its Return on Assets is -87.60%. These metrics suggest that this Senseonics Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has 215.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 115.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 2.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 6.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] a Reliable Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.