The share price of Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] inclined by $2.49, presently trading at $2.28. The company’s shares saw 128.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.00 recorded on 05/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SIEN fall by -7.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.91 compared to -0.19 of all time high it touched on 05/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.32%, while additionally dropping -72.56% during the last 12 months. Sientra Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.36% increase from the current trading price.

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Sientra Inc. [SIEN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIEN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sientra Inc. [SIEN] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Fundamental Analysis of Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 60.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -75.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -96.51. Its Return on Equity is -127.30%, and its Return on Assets is -50.80%. These metrics suggest that this Sientra Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.41.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has 49.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 113.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 9.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 21.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sientra Inc. [SIEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sientra Inc. [SIEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.