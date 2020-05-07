Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] stock went up by 7.24% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 0.63. The stock reached $0.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SINT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 25.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

SINT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.75, at one point touching $0.6011. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -90.15%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -88.73% after the recent low of 0.28.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SINT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.68, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -61.98. Its Return on Equity is -122.70%, and its Return on Assets is -72.70%. These metrics suggest that this Sintx Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has 10.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 6.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 142.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 20.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.46. This RSI suggests that Sintx Technologies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.