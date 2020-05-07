Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] stock went down by -1.87% or -0.08 points down from its previous closing price of 4.55. The stock reached $4.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SMSI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.57% in the period of the last 7 days.

SMSI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.85, at one point touching $4.55. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -37.55%. The 52-week high currently stands at 7.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 38.72% after the recent low of 2.81.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SMSI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.47, with the high estimate being $11.25, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $9.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] sitting at 23.40% and its Gross Margin at 90.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.50. These measurements indicate that Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.58. Its Return on Equity is 28.40%, and its Return on Assets is 22.00%. These metrics all suggest that Smith Micro Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.74 and P/E Ratio of 16.33. These metrics all suggest that Smith Micro Software Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] has 41.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 190.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.76, which indicates that it is 5.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.