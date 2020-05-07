Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] opened at $9.72 and closed at $9.69 a share within trading session on 05/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.72% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] had 1.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.58 during that period and SONO managed to take a rebound to 16.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sonos Inc. [SONO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SONO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.05, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sonos Inc. [SONO] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonos Inc. [SONO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonos Inc. [SONO] sitting at 0.40% and its Gross Margin at 42.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.74. Its Return on Equity is 1.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Sonos Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62.

Sonos Inc. [SONO] has 116.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.58 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonos Inc. [SONO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sonos Inc. [SONO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.