Stein Mart Inc.[SMRT] stock saw a move by 13.57% on Wednesday, touching 1.93 million. Based on the recent volume, Stein Mart Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SMRT shares recorded 49.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] stock additionally went up by 5.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SMRT stock is set at -69.37% by far, with shares price recording returns by -66.87% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SMRT shares showcased -62.04% decrease. SMRT saw 1.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ:SMRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SMRT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.33, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.06. Its Return on Equity is -26.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Stein Mart Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,671.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,414.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.49.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has 49.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.00, which indicates that it is 16.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] a Reliable Buy?

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.