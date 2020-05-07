Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] took an upward turn with a change of 12.97%, trading at the price of $0.53 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sunworks Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 669.11K shares for that time period. SUNW monthly volatility recorded 12.44%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.99%. PS value for SUNW stocks is 0.16 with PB recorded at 0.36.

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Sunworks Inc. [SUNW], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SUNW an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] sitting at -13.80% and its Gross Margin at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.53. Its Return on Equity is -125.70%, and its Return on Assets is -31.30%. These metrics suggest that this Sunworks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has 17.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 15.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] a Reliable Buy?

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.